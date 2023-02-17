ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced more than $62 million to strengthen emergency communications and interoperability infrastructure used by local first responders throughout the state. Albany and Schenectady Counties were both awarded $6 million.

“When disaster strikes, New York must be ready. This grant funding is critical to modernizing our emergency communication systems to ensure that our brave first responders have the resources and data they need to keep the community and themselves safe during an emergency,” said Governor Hochul.

These grants will help Counties in upstate regions make upgrades to their emergency communications systems,” said Jackie Bray, New York State Division and Emergency Services Commissioner. “New York’s first responders need the highest-quality tools and resources to ensure communications are effective throughout an emergency response.”