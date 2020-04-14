Albany County provides coronavirus update, reports 16th death

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his daily briefing, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported two more coronavirus related deaths in the county, bringing the total to 16. He said the two new deaths were a man in his 60’s with underlying health conditions and a man in his 70’s.

He said the county now has 499 confirmed positive cases in the county. He added that there are 676 people under mandatory quarantine and 77 people are under precautionary quarantine. There are 35 hospitalized and 13 adults are in intensive care.

The UAlbany COVID-19 testing site reopened Tuesday morning after being closed since Friday due to high winds and stormy weather.

You can watch the full press conference here: