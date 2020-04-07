Albany County officials provide Tuesday morning update on coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy held a briefing to update the public on coronavirus cases in the county Tuesday morning.

He said as of Tuesday morning there were 309 confirmed cases of COVID-19, that’s up 9 cases since Monday morning. He added that 90 percent of the new confirmed cases of the virus are first responders that have been exposed to the virus. He also mentioned they expect the number of confirmed cases to grow once test results come back from the new UAlbany testing site.

He said there are 459 people under a mandatory quarantine and 57 remain under a precautionary quarantine. He said there are 39 people hospitalized due to the virus, dropping the hospitalization rate to 12.6 percent. And there are 13 adults in intensive care, two less than Monday.

There weren’t any new deaths to report in the county Tuesday morning.

County Health Department Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen urged people to continue to practice social distancing. She said people may be tempted to go outside because the weather is nice but she reminds the public to not gather in groups.

“Please continue to stay six feet apart,” she said. “The police are aware and there will be ramifications for people that are closer than is mandated at this time. This is not something that we want to have in place longer than necessary.”