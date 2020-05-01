Albany County officials provide coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In it’s 50th day since the first confirmed case in the Albany, County Executive Dan McCoy reported 1,151 confirmed cases and three additional deaths.

McCoy and Health Commissioner Liz Whalen have been providing daily briefings since the first case to inform the community of the status of the virus in the community.

This week, the confirmed cases in the county surpassed 1,000 cases. Whalen said that’s due to widespread testing efforts and the expansion in criteria for testing.

She said county officials have been working closely with the state Department of Health to ensure a wide spectrum of workers and residents are tested at nursing facilities. Additionally the testing requirements have been expanded to grant essential workers at high-risk jobs the ability to get tested for asymptomatic infections.

On Friday morning McCoy reported 1, 151 positive confirmed cases. He said 1,004 people are under a mandatory quarantine and 14 are under a precautionary quarantine.

There are 33 people in the hospital and 8 patients remain in intensive care.

Three additional deaths were reported. A man in his 70’s who resided at Albany’s Shaker Place nursing facility and two females in their 80’s.

