Albany County officials open permanent walk-up coronavirus testing site

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In their daily coronavirus briefing, Albany County executive Dan McCoy and County Health Department Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen said the Whitney Young testing site will be permanent and will open Monday through Friday.

Previously county officials said the Whitney Young testing site along with two others would be open for walk-up testing and were temporary. While the other two sites will remain temporary, officials decided to keep the Whitney Young site open permanently.

The site will allow those without access to a vehicle to walk-up and get tested. Those in need of a test must schedule an appointment beforehand by calling (518) 465-4771.

As of Thursday morning the county had 563 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There were 668 people under mandatory quarantine and 66 under precautionary quarantine. There are 32 people hospitalized and eight remain in intensive care.

McCoy said that 1,378 have completed quarantine.

You can watch the full press conference here:

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES: