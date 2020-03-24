Albany County Officials give update on coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Officials gave an update on the spread of coronavirus and what’s being done to stop it. As of Tuesday morning, there are 136 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. There are nine hospitalizations, and there are three people in the ICU. The hospitalization rate for Albany County sits at 6.6%.

There are 576 people on mandatory quarantine and 652 people on precautionary quarantine. There have been about 2,700 tests given in the county with a contraction rate of under 5%.

Albany County Dan McCoy urged people to continue to follow protocols set by the Governor and to not travel unless they absolutely need to. He said that it is up to us to flatten the curve and save lives. He says while most county residents are following the rules we need everyone to do their part to halt the spread of the virus.

