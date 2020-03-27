Albany County Officials give update on coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Officials gave an update on the spread of coronavirus in the county. As of Friday morning, there are 176 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. There are 548 people in mandatory quarantine and 247 in precautionary quarantine.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said that the 2-month-old said to be in the hospital on Thursday has been discharged. There are 14 people in the hospital ranging in age from 25 to 75-years-old. There are six people in the ICU.

McCoy touted the precautions put in place at nursing homes in the county after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was stopped before entering the building and there are no confirmed cases at the home.

McCoy urged people on quarantine to take the matter seriously. He said that while most people are following the rules a select few have not. The police have been sent to their homes to remind them of the seriousness of the situation. McCoy said while no penalties have been enforced yet, they are not out of the question.

On Monday the county will team up with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York to deliver food to those in need and those in quarantine. He said the National Guard will be in the county to help deliver food and other tasks.

Albany County Hospitals still have a number of open beds both normal and in the ICU, they also have ventilators still available as of Friday morning.

