Albany County Officials give update on coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Officials provided an update on coronavirus in the county. On Thursday morning they announced there are 166 cases, with 15 people hospitalized ranging in age from 2-months-old to 99-years-old. There are 566 people in mandatory quarantine and 247 in precautionary quarantine.

The precautionary quarantine numbers dropped significantly after about 400 students from Farnsworth Elementary came of quarantine.

Right now there are no confirmed deaths due to coronavirus in Albany County.

Officials did say that the number of cases is going up faster than anticipated especially because there is no widespread testing happening right now. They called for an increase in testing to really gauge the scope of the pandemic.

They are also asking anyone who attended the 12:30 or 2 p.m. mass at Victory Bible Church in Albany on March 15 to give them a call and self-quarantine.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy also wanted to thank the school districts for their donations. He also said that they are working with the Food Bank of Northeastern New York to provide food to those in quarantine.

