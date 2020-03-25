Breaking News
Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Albany County Officials give update on coronavirus

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County officials are giving an update on Wednesday on the spread of coronavirus in the county.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak