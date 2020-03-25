ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County officials are giving an update on Wednesday on the spread of coronavirus in the county.
LATEST STORIES:
- Albany County Officials give update on coronavirus
- 106 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, 3 deaths, 15 hospitalized, 472 in mandatory quarantine
- Los Angeles will shut off water and power for nonessential businesses that refuse to close
- Apple planning to reopen some stores in April
- Demand for food delivery: Pizza Hut responds by hiring more workers