Albany County Officials give daily coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Officials gave their daily update on coronavirus. As of Tuesday morning, there are 210 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since testing began. Currently, there are 517 people under mandatory quarantine and 234 people in precautionary quarantine.

There are 19 people in the hospital and eight adults in the ICU.

Food delivery has begun in Albany County for those in quarantine after the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York donated more than 19,000 pounds of food. The Air and National Guard are helping with deliveries.

County Executive Dan McCoy wanted to thank Tony Hynes founder of Precision Valve & Automation in Cohoes. His company has shifted manufacturing to make life-saving devices that force air into the lungs of patients. They work similarly to a ventilator but is not the same device. Hynes says he hopes the company will be able to produce 100 of these devices a day in two weeks.

