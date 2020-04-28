Albany County officials announce additional coronavirus testing site to open in Guilderland

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During his daily coronavirus briefing, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced a partnership with Priority 1 Urgent Care in Guilderland to launch an additional coronavirus testing site.

The testing site will be at the Priority 1 Urgent Care located at 2080 Western Avenue in Hamilton Square in Guilderland.

Those interested in getting tested there should call 518-867-8040.

The county now has 962 confirmed cases of the virus, up 25 cases since Monday. There are 917 people in mandatory quarantine and 23 under precautionary quarantine. As of Tuesday morning, a total of 2,156 people completed quarantine and 487 people who tested positive before have full recovered from the virus.

There are 43 patients hospitalized and 10 adults are in intensive care. The death toll in the county still stands at 36.