Albany County offering free overdose prevention training

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County will be offering free, remote, opioid overdose prevention training from Tuesday. The hour long training sessions will be offered over zoom each Tuesday from 11 a.m..

The training will teach participants to:

  • Learn the signs and symptoms of heroin and opioid overdose.
  • Learn how to use Naloxone (Narcan) to respond to an overdose.
  • Accessing NARCAN/Naloxone kits will be discussed during the training.

Those joining on line should use the following meeting ID and password to access the sessions:

Meeting ID: 914 2966 5897
Password: 946608

Participants can also dial in to the sessions on their phone by calling +1 929 436 2866.

