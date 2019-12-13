Albany County Legislature to vote on industrial tire burning ban

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local Law ‘I’ is set to hit the floor of the Albany County Legislature Monday. According to the proposal, the intent of the local law is, “to promote and protect the public health and welfare of the residents of the County of Albany by regulating burning or related processing of wastes, and prohibiting the same on a large scale.”

The Town of Coeymans adopted a similar local law earlier this year to prevent the Lafarge Holcim plant from burning tires as an energy source. The democratic elected officials who voted for this law however, were all voted out of office last month.

In an effort to prevent the new Coeymans Town Board from amending the local law to allow for tire burning, the county is proposing Local Law ‘I.’

The town supervisor-elect says there’s no plans to amend that law. He says it’s all political and symbolic, as neither the town nor the county have the ability to enforce any of the regulations they impose.

News10 reached out to Lafarge for comment by our calls were not returned.