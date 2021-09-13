Albany County Legislature meeting on September 13 will be held via Zoom

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Legislature will hold their September 13 meeting via Zoom due to the rise in COVID cases and the risk of the Delta variant.

Chairman Andrew Joyce said the decision was made after a conversation with the Albany County Health Department regarding the number of COVID cases in the County.

“After talking with the Health Department, it is clear that the risks outweigh the benefits of meeting in person. The safety of our legislative body and all our residents is the priority. While the State’s recent passage of legislation extends virtual meetings until January, we understand the importance of meeting in person so we will be evaluating the situation each month to determine our course of action,” Joyce said.

On September 2, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation extending virtual access to public meetings under the New York State Open Meetings Law, which allows residents to virtually participate in local meetings during the COVID pandemic.

The County Legislature meeting, as well as its committee meetings held at the end of the month, will be live streamed via the YouTube Channel. For those who would prefer to listen to the meetings, a dial-in option will be provided.