Albany County Legislature raises over $3k for local families in need

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Legislature’s Democratic Majority wrapped up its month-long Adopt-A-Family Basket Raffle on Friday raising around $3,050 through ticket sales and donations.

All of the proceeds go to families in need through the Department of Children, Youth and Families.

The Legislature reportedly raffled off 18 themed baskets which ranged from movies, candy, games and wine to coffee, makeup, a lottery tree and a 40-inch t.v. However, due to COVID-19, the Legislature had to get creative when it came to selling tickets throughout the month of November because of the restrictions on large gatherings and the possible risk of exposure.





“Every year, the Legislature’s Democratic Majority partners with DCYF to help get gifts for families during the holiday season. We knew the need was going to be even greater this year, but we were limited in how we could raise funds. We know businesses are hurting, so that’s when the staff in the Legislature came forward and volunteered to make all the baskets. We relied on word of mouth and social media to sell tickets. Our Legislators really stepped up to get family and friends involved and we had several monetary donations,” Chairman Andrew Joyce said. “It amazes me every year the amount of consideration and generosity that comes from our community. Not only did we exceed our goal, but we are going to be able to help more families than we originally anticipated.”

“For years, the Majority conference of the Albany County Legislature has been proud to sponsor the Adopt-A-Family program and I am very glad that we are able to do so again this year when the need is so great due to the pandemic,” stated Majority Leader Dennis Feeney.