Albany County Legislature looks to youth programs to curb summer violence

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Legislature is trying to respond to recent summer violence by implementing more programs for youth in the area. They describe a call for applications as some of the “first steps towards mitigating violence.”

Giving young people work in their own communities and offering community-oriented programming may help prevent violence by keeping potential youth offenders busy with more wholesome activities.

The legislature’s annual Summer Internship Program is back to give on-the-job skills training to kids aged 16-18.

“We continue to fight on two fronts,” said Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, “Controlling the spread of the coronavirus, alongside addressing gun violence in our community.”

The legislature and the Department of Children, Youth, and Families are also trying to restore more summer youth services to help occupy kids who can’t attend regular school or summer camp functions because of the pandemic. They’ve published a Request for Quotes, seeking out individuals or organizations who can help safely provide such programs.

The request for quotes was issued Friday, and applications for county funding must be submitted on or before July 13. Contact the Division of Purchasing online or via phone with questions or to submit a quote.

Legislature Chairman Andrew Joyce says, “If there are groups or organizations that can provide this service in a safe manner in a COVID-19 environment, we are inviting them to join with Albany County and draw on the resources available to do just that.”

The YMCA, the Boys and Girls Club, and other community partners are also involved in the initiative to improve safety and opportunities in underserved neighborhoods.

