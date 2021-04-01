Albany County Legislator apologizes for homophobic remarks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Legislator George E. Langdon IV released an apology Thursday afternoon regarding the comments he made toward the LGBTQ community over the weekend.

The politician was shown in a video making homophobic comments during a public forum that was held by a local conservative group. In the video you can hear the republican say, “When you have homosexual relationships, it’s not perpetual. Give them an island, they’ll be gone after 40 years.”

“I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community and all others for the hurtful remarks recently made at a conference. I have never been homophobic nor do I think any individuals should be placed on an island. I deeply regret my foolish off-the cuff comment that has caused so much pain. I commit to doing a better job of respecting diversity. I hope my years of past public service demonstrate genuine concern for all individuals. I will be taking time to reflect on how to best serve moving forward.” George E. Langdon IV, Albany County Legislative District 37

Andrew Joyce, Chairman of the Albany County Legislature says an apology won’t cut it. “He can no longer represent the people in his district.” Joyce says the legislature doesn’t have the authority to force him out of office. Joyce and Democratic Majority Leader, Dennis Feeney, drafted a censure resolution. All 30 democrats of the legislature are signed onto the resolution. The resolution is currently pending, but is expected to be voted on during the next legislative meeting on April 12th.

30 democrats and 9 republicans make up the legislature. This censure will give all 39 legislators a chance to voice their opinions and note where they stand. “It’s a formal record where everyone stands on this issue — it’s going to give everyone an opportunity to talk about it and then hold a vote. It’s a yes or no, up or down vote on the censure,” says Chairman Joyce.

Other legislators say it may be too quick to call for his resignation. “I think we go too far sometimes as a legislature and asking for people to step down or resign — I think that’s a decision that should be made by the public,” says Gil Ethier, Deputy Majority Leader of the Albany County Legislature.