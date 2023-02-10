ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Legislative Black Caucus wrapped up their annual Dr. Martin Luther King Food Drive today at the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

Donations were collected in January and February in an effort to serve people in need throughout Albany County.

The donation comes at a time where many are struggling to fill up their pantries because of the cost of food.

“It’s inflation, it’s the price of eggs, it’s the jobs we’ve talked about so many folks are not back to full employment, it’s people feeling the pain with their heating bills and their rent bills and they are struggling to feed their families,” Molly Nicol, CEO of the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, said.

The donation of over 1,000 pounds of food will make about 5,000 meals for people and families in need.