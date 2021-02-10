Albany County launches COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration form

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has launched an online pre-registration form for COVID-19 vaccine appointments. It is designed for county residents in the 1A and 1B vaccine categories.

Caregivers for people in those categories may also use the form for an eligible person they are assisting.

The information provided in the form is kept confidentially, and will be used to connect eligible residents with where they can get a vaccine in the future. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says the form, created through a partnership with the Alliance for Better Health, will be instrumental in getting the vaccine into communities that need it most.

“The county is going to be posting a link to this tool where people can pre-register, so that we can see where people are that are looking for the vaccine,” said Mayor Sheehan, adding that the Alliance for Better Health will be holding demonstrations this week to show people how to fill out the form.

If you’re a 1A or 1B Albany County resident, you can fill out the form here.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy says to avoid overwhelming the system, people who do not fit the criteria for the form should not fill it out.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Set NEWS10.com as your Homepage!

HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report