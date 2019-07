ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— A new pilot program launched to help teens who have been arrested has already paid off. The person has already use the system and is now getting the help they need. This pilot program has launched in 10 juvenile probation departments across the state.

Econnects, is an app-based program being used by the juvenile probation department of Albany County. Juveniles who use the app will be classified into three categories depending upon need of prevention help.