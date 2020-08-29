Albany County Jail inmate tests positive for Coronavirus

Albany County Jail _ 1530129172970

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An inmate at the Albany County Jail tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says the inmate who tested positive is not displaying any symptoms.

The Sheriff added that everyone at the jail has received a coronavirus test and the results are currently pending.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

