Albany County hosts car seat inspection event

NEW YORK (AP) — Elton John on Friday called out Russian President Vladimir Putin for saying that liberalism is "obsolete" and conflicts with the "overwhelming majority" in many countries.

In a story published by the Financial Times newspaper , Putin said "the liberal idea has become obsolete. It has come into conflict with the interests of the overwhelming majority of the population." John said in a statement released Friday that he disagrees with Putin's "view that pursuing policies that embrace multicultural and sexual diversity are obsolete in our societies."