Albany County honors local veterans ahead Veterans Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Honoring the brave men and women who have served our country. Albany County has had a proud history of its residents serving our state and country. From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror, thousands of Albany County residents have put their lives on the line for their community, and they deserve to know that their service has not gone unnoticed.

For the first time since the pandemic, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy held his biannual Honor a Living Veteran ceremony. He honored Penny Lee Deere and Hartley “Willie” Williams on Thursday at the Crossgates Mall. “One of the most important things I take away from this [event] which has been inspirational to me in these last couple of years is hearing their stories — how they could have came back and live a quiet life and they continue to give back to the community and serve it in any way they can,” said Albany County Executive Dan McCoy.

Penny Lee Deere is a 65-year-old veteran who enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 19, and served in the Gulf War. When she wasn’t on active duty, she founded Mindbodysoulpenny, Support Our Troops/Art4Vets, and Listening Library, all of which are programs to help veterans after service. She also has been inspiring young men and women to join the force. “I definitely encourage women, we need more, I think we’re 13% of the population in the service and that’s phenomenal.”

Hartley “Willie” Williams is an 87-year-old veteran who enlisted in the United States Air Force at the age of 19, and served in the Korean War. Willie participated in Airborne Electronics Navigation Equipment Repair during his service, and moved to Antigua where he was the Rotary President. He returned to Albany County to live out his retirement with his wife.

This is the 14th ‘Honor a Living Veteran ceremony’ McCoy has hosted since 2013. Since then, the county has honored 40 veterans.