ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany officials will hold a public safety meeting on Thursday discussing how to address the problem of dirt bikes and ATVs driving dangerously up and down the city’s streets recently.

Police have been working to track down the dirt bike and ATV drivers for months, but say it is often difficult to find them.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in City Court Room 209. The public is invited to share their thoughts and concerns.