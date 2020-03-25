Albany County Health Department looking to speak with those at a church on March 15

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Department of Health is looking to contact anyone that was at the Victory Bible Church at 21 Hackett Blvd. on Sunday, March 15 from 12:30 until 2 p.m. This is strictly a precautionary measure.

If you were present on this date and during this time, you are being asked to remain in your home under precautionary quarantine until March 29 and to contact the Albany County Department of Health immediately.

This is a preventative tool to uphold the health and safety of residents said the Health Department.

