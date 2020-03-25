Breaking News
Alb. County Health Department looking to speak to those at a church on March 15

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Albany County Health Department looking to speak with those at a church on March 15

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Department of Health is looking to contact anyone that was at the Victory Bible Church at 21 Hackett Blvd. on Sunday, March 15 from 12:30 until 2 p.m. This is strictly a precautionary measure.

If you were present on this date and during this time, you are being asked to remain in your home under precautionary quarantine until March 29 and to contact the Albany County Department of Health immediately.

This is a preventative tool to uphold the health and safety of residents said the Health Department.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak