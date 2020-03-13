Albany County figuring out how to get meals to seniors

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Beginning Monday, March 13 congregate meal sites and adult daycares in Albany County will be closed for 30 days. County Executive Dan McCoy said the Albany County Department of Aging is working with the state’s Office of the Aging in order to get meals to seniors who need it Friday.

“This is an evolving situation and I will continue to say that the numbers of positive cases will go up as more people are tested. I urge you to remain calm. The plans are in place to test and monitor individuals for this virus. I continue to advise everyone to stay home if you’re sick; wash your hands frequently; don’t touch your face and cough and sneeze by covering your mouth, preferably with a tissue and then throwing it out,” said McCoy.

