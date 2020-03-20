Albany County Executive updates community on COVID-19 cases

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy updated the community Friday afternoon on more coronavirus cases within the county.

As of Friday morning there are 70 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County, with 18 new cases being reported since Thursday.

Additionally there are 287 people under mandatory quarantine. McCoy said 1019 people were tested in Albany County as of Thursday, that’s the third highest outside of New York City.

“We are very aggressive with testing, well there is a problem,” McCoy said. “We are running out of tests.”

Doctor LizaWhalen says the lack of availability of test kits may give the public a false sense of security because it means there will be fewer positive cases being confirmed.

McCoy said mental health is a big concern right now.

“There’s no need to panic. Relax. We’re going to get through this because we’re New Yorkers,” he said.

He urges the community to check on each other as neighbors, he also asked those who may have an abundance of supplies such as face masks and toilet paper to consider giving to those who may lack those supplies.

Here is a list of supplies the county is asking for:

Thermometers

Gowns

Face shields/ goggles

Clorox wipes

Hand Sanitizer

N95- 3M 1860 size small

N95 masks- 3M 1860 size regular

Thermometer sheaths

Gloves- size medium

Surgical masks

Swabs with media

Anyone with any lingering questions on COVID-19 can call the New York State Hotline at 888-364-3065.