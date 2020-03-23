Albany County Officials make announcement at 10:30 a.m.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The current amount of cases in Albany County has risen to 122 as of Monday morning, according to Albany County Executive Dan McCoy. The number has gone up seven from Sunday. There are 490 people on mandatory quarantine and 634 people in self-quarantine.

McCoy called for more testing kits in the state, saying in the coming days you may see the number of new cases go down but this is because of lack of testing not because the number of confirmed cases is going down. McCoy has also sent a letter to county superintendents to see if there are any school nurses willing to help out.

He says if you have symptoms reach out to your doctor. Follow what they say but you may not be tested. As of Monday, they are reserving tests for those who need to be hospitalized and health care workers.

According to Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, one of the positive cases is a nurse at the county jail. They had contact with approximately 35 inmates, those inmates are currently in isolation.

The Sheriff also gave an update on the homeless program being developed at the jail. He says the area is ready to go and will hopefully be operational in the next three to five days.

McCoy also thanked the Guilderland School District for donating masks, gloves, gowns and cleaning supplies.

Officials also took the time to remind people of the county’s mental health line. The line is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

