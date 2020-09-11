Albany County Executive holding Friday morning briefing

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy is providing a COVID-19 alongside University at Albany President Havidan Rodriguez and Albany County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga