Albany County Executive gives update on coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Thursday afternoon that there are now 52 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County, with 11 new cases being reported since Wednesday.

There are 297 people under mandatory quarantine and 443 people under a precautionary quarantine.

