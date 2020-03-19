Albany County Executive gives update on coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Thursday afternoon that there are now 52 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County, with 11 new cases being reported since Wednesday.
There are 297 people under mandatory quarantine and 443 people under a precautionary quarantine.
