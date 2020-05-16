Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provides coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that as of this morning, there are now 1,451 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County, an increase of 26 over the last 24 hours.

The five-day average of daily new positive cases is now at 17.6. Additionally, there are now 852 people under mandatory quarantine and 6 people under precautionary quarantine. To date, 3,727 individuals have completed quarantine, with 957 of them having tested positive and recovered.

Sadly, a county resident passed away overnight – a woman in her 90’s with underlying health conditions. That brings the county’s death toll to 68. With 30 people now hospitalized, the hospitalization rate for Albany County stands at 2.06%, up slightly from 2.03% yesterday. The number of those individuals who are in Intensive Care Units (ICU) is now at seven, up one since Friday’s briefing.

Albany County Department of Mental Health Director Dr. Stephen Giordano also joined the County Executive for the daily briefing to discuss the expansion of the Mental Health Support Line. Giordano announced Albany County’s Emergency/Disaster Mental Health Response Team (EDMHRT) is an extension of the Mobile Crisis Team and had been answering the Mental Health Support Line.

“The approval of our reopening plan by the Regional Control Room demonstrates that the Capital Region is ready to safely get back to business and establish our new normal once we have completed the metrics. I believe that will be soon as we have shown the state the discrepancies in hospitalization numbers and we will continue to monitor those metrics,” said County Executive McCoy.

Click on Reopening Plan to see the details.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES