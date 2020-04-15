Albany Co. Executive Dan McCoy gives daily coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy along with County Health Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen announced the latest case numbers related to COVID-19 within the county as well as three new walk-up testing sites available throughout the City of Albany.

As of Wednesday morning, it was reported there are now 515 confirmed positive cases with 663 people under mandatory quarantine, and 71 under precautionary quarantine. It was also announced there were four additional deaths in the county since Tuesday’s briefing including two men in their 60’s a woman in her 70’s and a woman in her 80’s. All reportedly had underlying health complications. As it stands, the death toll for the county is now at 20.

Additionally, 29 people are reportedly hospitalized putting the hospitalization rate for Albany County at just over 5.6 percent, which was at 7 percent on Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 12 are now in Intensive Care Units (ICU), which represents a decrease of one since Tuesday.

Along with updated county numbers, Dr. Micheline Ford and President and CEO of Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center David Shippee joined Co. Exec. McCoy to discuss health disparities facing minority communities, including the disproportional impact COVID-19 is having on these communities as well as the addition of four new COVID-19 testing sites in downtown Albany and Watervliet.

“I have made my Equity Agenda a top priority of my administration, and one thing we are seeing throughout the state and across the nation is health disparities in underserved communities and inequity of health outcomes. Equitable health outcomes must also apply to testing for the coronavirus, and these new mobile testing sites will ensure those who do not have access to reliable transportation are able to get tested and protect themselves and their loved ones,” said County Executive McCoy.

“I want to thank Dr. Ford for offering her unique insights on the need for those members of the African American and minority communities who are disproportionately affected by conditions like heart disease and asthma to seek medical care. And of course, thank you to Whitney Young for being such an incredible partner to make this new testing a reality. This is a critical step towards a better understanding of just how far this virus has spread throughout the Capital Region and ultimately stopping it in its tracks,” he continued.

The walk-up sites will be available at the times and locations listed here:

Thursday, April 16: Capital South Campus Center (20 Warren Street) from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Friday, April 17: Whitney Young Health Center (920 Lark Drive) from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Friday, April 17: Bleecker Terrace Apartments (North Manning Boulevard) from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

County officials said the sites will be available on a walk-up basis, however an appointment is still required. To make an appointment call, (518)-465-4771.

“We are pleased to partner with the Albany County Executive’s Office and Department of Health to bring COVID-19 testing to the community”, said David Shippee. “This opportunity allows us to reach the most vulnerable residents in our community, many who lack transportation and experience barriers to care every day, let alone during an unprecedented global health pandemic.”

“It is crucial that we are bringing tests to our entire community, especially given the disproportionate impact COVID-19 is having on our historically underserved communities,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “I applaud County Executive Daniel McCoy and County Health Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen for working with the Whitney Young Health Center to open these three walk-up testing sites in our South End, Arbor Hill, and West End neighborhoods.”

For additional information click here to visit the Albany County Department of Health coronavirus resource page.

