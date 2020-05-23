Albany County Executive Dan McCoy gives coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that as of this morning, there are now 1,625 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County, an increase of 6 over the last 24 hours.

Additionally, there are now reportedly 906 people under mandatory quarantine and 3 people under precautionary quarantine. To date, 4,187 individuals have completed quarantine, with 1,153 of them having tested positive and recovered.

With 28 people currently hospitalized, the hospitalization rate for Albany County stands at 1.72%, up slightly from 1.66% Friday. There is currently one person in an Intensive Care Unit, unchanged from Friday according to Albany County health officials.

