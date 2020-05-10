Albany County Executive Dan McCoy gives coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that as of this morning, there are now 1,345 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County.

Additionally, there are now 971 people under mandatory quarantine and 15 people under precautionary quarantine. To date, 3,154 individuals have completed quarantine, with 813 of them having tested positive and recovered. The death toll for the county now stands at 59.

With 28 people now hospitalized, the hospitalization rate for Albany County stands at 2.08%, down slightly from 2.09% on Saturday. The number of those individuals who are in Intensive Care Units (ICU) is 7.

The best news to report is there have been no new hospitalizations in 24 hours. Shaker Place reportedly has a total of 53 residents who have tested positive including 2 who have recovered; 14 employees have tested positive and remain out, while 12 others have been cleared to return to work.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, Sr. joined the County Executive for the daily briefing to provide an update including on complaint investigations.

“We continue to make progress as we work on our regional plan to reopen and one component that is great news today is that there have not been any new hospitalizations in 24 hours. That helps to put us another step closer to getting people back to work,” said County Executive McCoy. “And while I am wishing all moms a Happy Mother’s Day, I want to remind everyone to do it safely. If your mom doesn’t live with you, call her, give her a virtual hug or drive by and wave at her through the window. Be safe. Now is not the time to have a family gathering which could expose everyone there to an unwelcome guest… the COVID-9 virus.”

“Things are improving. We continue to investigate complaints about social distancing and businesses being open that shouldn’t be but they have been largely unfounded,” said Sheriff Apple. “Something I hadn’t seen in my 33 years with the department is the temporary mobile morgue we had to set up for a short time. It is closed now but that was not something I ever thought I’d see.”

County Executive McCoy thanked the Cyprus Shriners of Glenmont for their donation of hand sanitizer to the county for distribution to those who need it.

