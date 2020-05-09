Albany County Executive Dan McCoy give coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Saturday that as of this morning, there are now 1,336 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County. Additionally, there are now 966 people under mandatory quarantine and 15 people under precautionary quarantine. To date, 3,083 individuals have completed quarantine, with 799 of them having tested positive and recovered.

Sadly, a man in his 80’s with multiple underlying health issues has passed away. The death toll for the county now stands at 59. The man has been a resident at Shaker Place but passed away at the VA Hospital.

With 28 people now hospitalized, the hospitalization rate for Albany County stands at 2.09%, down slightly from 2.21% Friday. The number of those individuals who are in Intensive Care Units (ICU) remains at 6.

Shaker Place has a total of 53 residents who have tested positive including 2 who have recovered; 14 employees have tested positive and remain out, while 12 others have been cleared to return to work.

