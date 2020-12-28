Albany County Exec. Dan McCoy gives coronavirus update, 2 more deaths reported

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Dan McCoy held a press briefing at 10:30 a.m. in Albany. He spoke on the latest coronavirus numbers and what the county is doing to combat the virus.

McCoy said that 236 new coronavirus cases have been reported Monday, bringing the year to dat total to 10,764. The five-day average for new daily positives increased to 223.2 from 219.6.

Of the new positive cases, 29 had close contact with positive cases, 189 did not have a clear source of infection at this time, and 18 are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings. There are now 1,512 active cases in the county.

There were 151 recoveries reported Monday bringing the total to 9,252 to date. There are 118 people being treated for the virus in the hospital, with 22 in the ICU.

Two COVID related deaths were also reported on Monday, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s. There have been 208 COVID related deaths in the county to date.

Below is the schedule for Albany County’s COVID-19 mobile testing sites this week, a collaboration with the Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center. Testing is for those experiencing symptoms, essential workers and those returning to work by appointment only, after being screened over the phone. To be screened, please call (518) 465-4771.

Monday, December 28: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Times Union Center, 51 South Pearl St, Albany, NY 12207

(All vehicles must access the parking garage along Market Street. Enter at Level 3 through the Market Street entrance booths)

Whitney Young Administrative Building, 1601 Broadway Watervliet, NY 12189

(Drive-up testing site. Large brick building across the parking lot from the Watervliet Whitney Young Health Center, across the street from McDonald’s)

Times Union Center, 51 South Pearl St, Albany, NY 12207

County Executive McCoy continues to highlight the testing site in Albany County at Priority 1 Urgent Care, which also provides antibody testing, located in Hamilton Square at 2080 Western Avenue in Guilderland. Testing will only be provided after appointments are made and after patients come in to be screened for expanded CDC symptoms. To schedule an appointment, you can call (518) 867-8040.

Walgreens is operating a testing facility at the 41 Holland Avenue location utilizing a self-collection model. Residents will be able to remain in their cars while assisted by pharmacists when necessary.

Price Chopper/Market 32 is piloting a free COVID-19 test program at three of its New York drive-thru pharmacies. Customers can register for a test at the website here and they will get a voucher to go to one of the testing sites on a specific date. Local participating pharmacies are in Latham, Clifton Park and Johnstown. Testing is on Tuesdays from 7 a.m.- 9 a.m. Customers won’t leave their car and will administer the test themselves with guidance from a pharmacist. Results will be provided by eTrueNorth.

CVS is offering drive-thru testing at select stores. You must register online for an appointment. To do that and find locations offering the drive-thru testing, go to the CVS website.

Central Med Urgent Care, 1662 Central Avenue, Albany offers the rapid antigen test, lab-based PCR and antibody testing. No appointment is required but you can call (518)-240-1456 if you would like to make an appointment. Testing is available for children.

“We still don’t know the effects of holiday gatherings will have on our infection and hospitalization rates, and yet we’re already at a new record of 118 residents currently in the hospital. That’s just a day after we set the previous record at 116. This number has been trending upward from 107 since last Tuesday,” said County Executive McCoy. “At the same time, we’re seeing a steep drop in the Capital Region’s ICU bed availability, from 45% on December 10 to 19% as of December 26. We need everyone to do their part in order to turn these numbers around by wearing masks, socially distancing themselves and avoiding private gatherings as much as possible.”