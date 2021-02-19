Albany County EMS vaccinate homebound seniors

VOORHEESVILE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many vulnerable Albany County residents are still unable to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. With high demand and low supply, the sheriff’s department is making sure homebound residents get their shot at the vaccine.

“Every night before I go to bed I’m praying,” said homebound senior Charlotte Ryan.

Ryan’s been homebound for five months because of the pandemic and health issues. Without Albany County EMS, which is under the sheriff’s department, coming to her doorstep and administering the vaccine, her daughter said getting the shot wasn’t likely.

“It means a lot because I’ve been very worried. As careful as you try to be you don’t know how it comes into the home,” said Charlotte’s daughter Kathleen Gill.

The 91-year-old was one of about 3,000 vulnerable, homebound, county residents asking for the sheriff’s help.

“The fact that the sheriff is in emergency medical services and has paramedics and EMTs working for him is what makes it possible for the sheriff to do this,” said Commander Brian Wood.

At the department’s Voorheesville location, Commander Wood and his staff prepare the vaccines. Because it’s a time intensive task, on Friday, they were only able to vaccinate about a dozen people.

“The stress of doing this has actually paid off when you get to actually give the shots … Every time, he asks to do the shut-ins, I’m like, I’m in,” Wood said.

About 50 people have received their first dose of the vaccine from the sheriff’s department. In three weeks, Ryan will receive her second dose.

“They’re grateful, they’re polite, they’re nice, and it brings me back to a point where I like doing it [this],” Wood said.