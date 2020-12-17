Albany County declares state of emergency

News

by: Chelsea Siegal

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy announced he has declared a State of Emergency in Albany County which went into effect at 6 a.m. All county office buildings will be physically closed until at least noon.

“Our DPW crews have been working throughout the night and the snow continues to come down rapidly,” said McCoy. “I urge everyone to stay off the roads and let plows due their jobs to keep everyone safe.”

NEWS10 Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Closings and Delays

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report