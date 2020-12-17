Albany County declares state of emergency

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy announced he has declared a State of Emergency in Albany County which went into effect at 6 a.m. All county office buildings will be physically closed until at least noon.

“Our DPW crews have been working throughout the night and the snow continues to come down rapidly,” said McCoy. “I urge everyone to stay off the roads and let plows due their jobs to keep everyone safe.”