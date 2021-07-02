Albany County daily COVID update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on administering and distributing vaccines and controlling the spread of the COVID.

64.9% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 60.2% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 75.6%.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany is now at 24,420 to date, an increase of one new positive cases since yesterday. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now down to 0.2%, and the Capital Region’s rate is still at 0.3%.

There are still nine active cases in the county. The number of people under mandatory quarantine has increased from 25 to 26. So far, 80,085 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,411 of them had tested positive for the virus and recovered, an increase of one recovery.

There was no new hospitalization since yesterday, and three county residents are now hospitalized. There are still two patients currently in ICUs, unchanged from yesterday. There are no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 386 since the outbreak began.