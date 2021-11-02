Albany County COVID updates Tuesday, Nov. 2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- With the addition of two people, Albany County said there are now 36 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19. Ten of those hospitalized are in intensive care units, as of Tuesday.

The county added another 53 new cases since Monday, November 1. No new deaths mean 425 residents have died from COVID since the beginning of the pandemic.

COVID vaccine booster clinics have been scheduled throughout November and the county is encouraging people to continue to get vaccinated. They said 66.8% of the county’s population are now fully vaccinated, 83.8% in the county’s 18+ population.

“During October, we lost 19 Albany County residents to COVID-19 we know 12 were unvaccinated and 7 were fully vaccinated,” said County Executive Dan McCoy. “Getting vaccinated is the best defense against the virus. We also know that between October 24 and October 30, the hospital reports of the 36 people in the hospital with COVID, 55% are not vaccinated, 42% are fully vaccinated and 3% are partially vaccinated.”

Cases to date 31,504

Recovered to date 31,010

Active cases as of Tuesday 494, down from 504 on Monday

Seven-day average of percent positive rate 3.4%

Residents under mandatory quarantine Tuesday 970

Residents who have completed quarantine to date 98,860

From October 24-30 there were 251 breakthrough cases out of 561 new cases

To learn more about vaccination clinics in Albany County visit their website.