Albany county COVID update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on administering and distributing vaccines and controlling the spread of the COVID.

65.7% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 61.4% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 76.5%.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany is now at 24,509 to date, an increase of 21 new positive cases since Saturday, July 17. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is up to 1.5%, and the Capital Region’s rose to 1.7%.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, four had close contact to positive cases, three reported traveling out of state, two are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings, and 12 did not have a clear source of infection at this time.

There are 46 active cases in the county, down from 50 on Saturday, July 17. The number of people under mandatory quarantine remains at 16. So far, 80,207 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,463 of them had tested positive for the virus and recovered, an increase of 25 recoveries since Saturday, July 17.