ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, February 9, 80.7% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 73.3% are now fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 89.2%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 61,041 to date, with 158 new positive cases identified since Wednesday, February 9. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 183.1. Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county.

Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000 is now down to 49.5 (with an average percent positive rate of 8.6%), and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is down to 47.2 (with an average percent positive rate of 7.9%). The latest data can be found at the state tracker.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were seven new hospitalizations since Wednesday, February 9, and there are now 67 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net increase of two. Twelve of those hospital patients are currently in ICU’s, unchanged from Wednesday, February 9. There are no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 522 since the outbreak began.

County Executive McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website, and they should utilize the online submission, or visit the Albany County website.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required, which can be made at the Albany County website. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare, and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or text their zip code to 898-211 or call the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID-19 testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.