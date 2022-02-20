ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three new hospitalizations since Saturday have increased the total number of county residents currently hospitalized from COVID-19 to 39. Of those patients, six are in the intensive care unit, which is up one from Saturday- but there are still no new deaths to report in the county.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county sat at 61,717 Sunday morning, with 44 new positives identified since Saturday’s report. This made the county’s seven-day average for positive cases decrease to 70.1.

The most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000 was reported at 19.2, with an average positivity rate of 3.9%. To track positive cases in the entire Capital Region, check our online county-by-county tracker.

Albany County residents can still receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Albany County Department of Health, located at 175 Green Street. If you go any day aside from Wednesday, you’ll need an appointment, which can be made online. Booster shots are also offered at these clinics.

Speaking of vaccinations, the county’s first dose vaccination rate for its 18+ population was up to 89.5% Sunday morning. As of Saturday, 80.9% of all county residents had received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 73.6% were fully vaccinated. For up-to-date vaccination data for the Capital Region, take a look at NEWS10’s online tracker.

COVID-19 testing is still available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. For help finding the closest testing site near you, visit the New York State Website or the Albany County website.