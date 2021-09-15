Albany County COVID update, September 15

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — County Executive Dan McCoy reports 68 news COVID-19 cases and 82 recoveries since Tuesday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now 67.4.

Among the new cases, 24 were in contact with someone who tested positive, 40 did not know how they were exposed, and four are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings. There are now 424 active cases in the county.

McCoy reported one new hospitalization since Tuesday, and 27 county residents are now hospitalized with COVID. There are no new deaths to report.

As of Tuesday, 70.5% of all county residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 64.7% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now 81.5%.

Upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics:

September 16, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Treatment & Recovery Works Rally, 1 Quay Street, Albany

September 18, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Medusa Pancake Breakfast, Medusa Firehouse, 28 County Route 351, Rensselaerville

September 18, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Innovation Block Party, Ezra Prentice Albany Housing Authority, South Pearl Street, Albany

September 22, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., DePaula Auto Group, 1101 Central Ave, Albany

Residents can also receive free Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. The 12+ population is currently eligible. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.