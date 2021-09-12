Albany County COVID update, September 12

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported 74 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now 76.4.

County Executive Dan McCoy says among the new cases in the county, 21 were exposed to people who tested positive, 47 did not know how they were exposed, 3 reported traveling out of state, and 3 are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings. There are now 468 active cases in the county and 50 recoveries since Saturday.

McCoy says there were 5 new hospitalizations and 35 residents are now hospitalized with the virus. There are 7 patients in the ICU and there are no new COVID deaths to report.

As of Saturday, 70.3% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the COVID vaccine, and 64.5% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 81.3%.

“We continue to see COVID spread throughout our community at rates we haven’t seen since the spring when vaccines we’re only available to a small subset of the population, and there are still far too many people hospitalized with the virus. If you haven’t gotten the shot, you are not protected from the serious dangers of COVID-19,” said McCoy. “I continue to encourage everyone to wear masks while indoors and at large outdoor gatherings to stop the spread until we can get our vaccination rates higher and get this situation back under control.”

Upcoming vaccination clinics: