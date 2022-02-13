ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County has reported one new hospitalization and a new death in their daily update- a woman in her 70’s has unfortunately passed away from the virus. The death toll for the county now stands at 525 since the onset of the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, we’ve lost another Albany County resident from COVID-19 and I send my condolences to her loved ones,” said Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy. “Our new positive case numbers continue to go down, as well as new hospitalizations. That is good news. We continue to offer vaccination clinics at our health department and in the community to encourage those who haven’t gotten a shot to get one. It’s the best defense against COVID-19.”

There have reportedly been 58 new positive cases identified since Saturday, making the county’s latest seven-day average 105.1. The most recent update in cases per 100,000 is down to 42.4.

As of Saturday, 80.8% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 73.4% are now fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 89.3%.

Albany County is hosting another free COVID vaccination clinic at Philip J. Schuyler Achievement Academy, 676 Clinton Ave, Albany, NY 12206 on Thursday, February 17; from 4:30pm to 7pm. Registration is not required, but is strongly encouraged. Pfizer and Moderna doses will be available, as well as boosters for all eligible populations. You can sign up on the Albany County website.

County health officials encourage residents to continue submitting the results of at-home COVID tests on the Albany County website.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9am – 3pm, each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required, which can be made on the Albany County site.