Albany County COVID update, October 4

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Sunday, October 3, 71.7% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 65.8% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 82.7%.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 29,158 to date, with 37 new positive cases identified since Sunday, October 3. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 83.2. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is up to 3.9% and the Capital Region’s average rate remained at 3.7%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, nine had close contacts to positive cases, 27 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate living setting. There are now 544 active cases in the county, down from 570 yesterday.

The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 850 from 879. So far 91,240 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 28,614 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 62 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were four new hospitalizations since Sunday, October 3, and there are now a total of 34 county residents currently hospitalized with COVID – a net increase of one. There are still 12 patients in ICU’s, unchanged from Sunday, October 3. There are no new COVID deaths to report. The death toll for Albany County still stands at 406 since the outbreak began.

Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation. More information on the booster dose can be found at the New York State website.