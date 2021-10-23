Albany County COVID update, October 23, reports 66 percent fully vaccinated residents

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, October 23, Albany County has reported as of yesterday, 72.4% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 66.5% have been fully vaccinated.

The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 83.5%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rate is still 3.7% and the Capital Region’s average is 3.7% as well.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county is now at 30,765 to date, with 116 new positive cases identified since yesterday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now 94.5. Note: the overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 22 had close contacts to positive cases, 77 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, one reported traveling out of state and 16 are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Albany County reports there are now 600 active cases in the county, up from 584 yesterday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 1,165 from 1,172. So far 96,320 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 30,165 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 92 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there was one new hospitalization since yesterday, and there are now a total of 36 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus.

Albany County reports eight of those hospital patients are in ICUs, an increase of one from yesterday. There are no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 421 since the outbreak began.

Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number, and date of the inoculation. More information on the booster dose can be found at the New York State website.

Upcoming Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics:

Saturday, October 23, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Albany County’s Fall Fest, Lawson Lake County Park, 293 Lawson Lake Road, Feura Bush, N.Y. (Pfizer Booster, 1st & 2 nd Doses; Johnson & Johnson single dose available)

Wednesday, October 27, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School, 100 Elbel Court, Albany. (Pfizer Booster & 1 st Doses)

Thursday, October 28, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at Colonie Central High School, 1 Raider Blvd, Colonie (Pfizer Booster, 1st & 2nd Doses)

Residents are encouraged to register in advance at the Albany County website.