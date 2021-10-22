Albany County COVID update, October 22

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported 75 new positive COVID-19 cases since Thursday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is 87.8.

Of the new cases, 19 were in contact with someone who tested positive, 51 did not know how they were exposed, one reported traveling out of state and four are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings. There are 584 active cases in the county and 47 recoveries since Thursday.

There were three new hospitalizations in the county and 38 residents are now hospitalized with COVID. Seven patients are in ICU’s.

As of Thursday, 72.4% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 66.4% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 83.5%.

“The United States scored a major victory last night as the CDC approved the use of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID booster shots, ensuring over 50 million eligible Americans can now better protect themselves and their loves ones from the real dangers of this virus and continue to fight back against the pandemic,” said County Executive Dan McCoy.

Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose can get one from the Albany County Department of Health. More information on the booster dose can be found on the New York State website.

Upcoming community COVID vaccination clinics:

October 23, noon to 3 p.m. at Albany County’s Fall Fest, Lawson Lake County Park. Pfizer booster, first and second doses and Johnson and Johnson single dose available. Residents are encouraged to register at the Albany County website.

October 27, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School. Pfizer booster and first doses available.

October 28, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Colonie Central High School. Pfizer booster, first and second doses available.

November 6, 10 a.m. to noon at Breakfast with Grand Street Community Arts. Pfizer booster, first and second doses, and Johnson and Johnson single dose available.

November 13, time TBD at Black Expo, Albany Capital Center. Pfizer booster, first and second doses available.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. The 12+ population is currently eligible. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.