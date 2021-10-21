Albany County COVID update, October 21

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of yesterday, 72.3% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 66.4% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 83.4%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker on their website.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 30,588 to date, with 82 new positive cases identified since Wednesday, October 20. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 84.8. Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rate is now up to 3.8% and the Capital Region’s average remained at 3.8%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 22 had close contacts to positive cases, 55 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, one reported traveling out of state and four are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings. There are now 562 active cases in the county, up from 539 yesterday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 1,030 from 942. So far 95,854 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 30,026 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 53 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were four new hospitalizations since Wednesday, October 20, and there are now a total of 37 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net decrease of two. 7 of those hospital patients are in ICU’s, unchanged from yesterday. Unfortunately, there is one new COVID death to report – a man in his 60’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 421 since the outbreak began.

“Sadly, we lost another Albany County resident to complications from the Coronavirus, and my condolences go out to the family, and all of the families who have lost someone during the ongoing pandemic,” said County Executive McCoy. “We know that the vast majority of those who are getting seriously ill and dying from COVID infections are those who haven’t been vaccinated yet. Please don’t wait until it’s too late. We can prevent more tragedies and beat this virus if we increase our vaccination rates.”

Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation. More information on the booster dose can be found at the New York State website.